JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After COVID-19 hospitalized Brenda Harrison for three months last year, the grueling recovery that followed took a heavy toll on her, she said.
She had to learn to walk again after spending months in intensive care, and the strong course of medications she needed caused her hair to fall out “in clumps,” the longtime registered nurse said.
Through the nonprofit Operation BeYoutiful and its partners Lush Salon and Nu/Hart Hair, Harrison was able to receive a custom wig and no-cost ongoing support that enabled her to take on recovery with a positive self-image.
“I felt like a dog,” Harrison said, “until they helped me.”
On Sunday, she was among 150 local women from across the region celebrating women’s forward momentum in the community at a lively “Champagne Campaign” brunch at Bottle Works in Johnstown.
The brunch and mimosa meet-up was organized as a fundraiser for Operation BeYoutiful and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s education fund, formed to inspire young musicians and to support regional economic growth and development through the power of music.
Organizers said they wanted the upscale event to serve as a celebration of the accomplishments that the region’s women are already making in the community.
“Women are the glue in this community,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. “In so many ways, they are the driving force.”
Sunday was the inaugural brunch for the group, and every seat was sold, she said.
While soloist Charles Wesley Evans entertained the crowd with American Songbook staples, attendees were served by celebrity bartenders, participated in an auction and posed at a photo booth.
Operation BeYoutiful Executive Director Andi Palmer praised the turnout and was hopeful the nonprofit will continue to “empower women” – a key reason why she formed it three years ago.
Over the past year, Operation BeYoutiful served 60 women by providing wig support, Lush Salon spa treatments and group-style support – and she’s hopeful that number will only grow in 2022.
“It’s about changing lives,” said Tracy Todorich, of Windber-based Lush Salon. “Being pampered a little bit ... and getting rid of that stress so you can focus on everything else in life.”
