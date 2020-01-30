An Illinois-based cosmetic chain is making its way to Richland Township.
Ulta Beauty will move into 10,500-square-feet of space alongside Ross Dress For Less, with plans in motion for the store to open late this summer, Pennswood Commercial Realty’s Bob Varner said.
The national retailer finalized a lease with Richland Town Center’s operators to move into half of a Bed Bath and Beyond space vacated this week – and there’s strong potential additional tenants could be added in the months to come, according to Varner, Pennswood’s vice president of real estate.
“Ulta was one of the first calls made when it became apparent we would have the appropriate space to accommodate their needs,” Varner said.
Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) has expanded its reach in to middle markets such as State College in recent years, offering thousands of makeup, body care and skin care products “at every price point” from 500 different brands, its website shows.
In addition to both drug store-level and luxury brands, the retailer also offers its own line, “Ulta Beauty Collection.”
Stores feature hair salons with styling and makeup services.
“We’re very excited to have them,” said Matt McGill of McGill Property Group, the Florida-based company that oversees the Richland Town Center.
“They’re a strong company that’s really going to add something to the tenant mix we have at the center right now.”
Much like Sephora, a chief rival which has a location inside J.C. Penney, Ulta has continued to grow in recent years, battling for its slice of a growing, nearly $60 billion beauty market.
While many other retailers – Bed Bath and Beyond included – have continued closing stores nationwide, both beauty chains have expanded, adding dozens of locations last year.
Richland Town Center is home to more than two dozen stores, shops and eateries, including Walmart Supercenter, T.J. Maxx and More and Best Buy, as well as restaurants such as Panera Bread, Five Guys and Starbucks.
The space that housed Bed Bath and Beyond is now being split into two spaces, Varner confirmed.
With Ulta getting set to take over half, Varner said negotiations “are pretty well down the road” for another tenant to fill the remainder of the space, he said.
McGill said two potential lease agreements are currently out for signature that would add a pair of new national retailers to the center, if finalized.
The Richland Town Center was fully occupied until 2019.
Bankruptcies by two chains – Dress Barn and Payless Shoe Source – shuttered hundreds of stores nationwide, including two Town Center storefronts.
Varner said those spaces are expected to be reconfigured to make room for as many as four new tenants, depending on individual size and space needs.
“We just don’t want to 'fill space' and are very methodical about who we market our vacancies to,” he said, saying that approach has allowed it to remain the region’s premiere power center.
“We want to continue to grow and improve the Town Center.”
Richland Township Supervisor Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said that would be a welcome sight.
Heffelfinger noted the township has not yet received notice – or a building permit request – from Ulta’s developers. But if the project goes through, it would bode well for the community, he added.
“With Primanti Bros. opening and (Kabuki) Japanese Steakhouse on the way, we’re starting to see a positive trend again,” Heffelfinger said.
“Hopefully, a retailer like Ulta is going to open the door for a greater variety of shopping services to come here, too.”
Varner credited McGill Property Group, saying they were “extremely influential” in making the Ulta deal happen.
“The McGill’s are one of the best landlords I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with over my 30 year career,” he said. “They understand the market and demographic profile of Johnstown ... and (the addition of Ulta) made perfect sense for a location in the Johnstown market.”
