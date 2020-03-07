From Irish tunes to Broadway standards, this concert will take you on an intimate musical journey.
From Galway to Broadway with Ciaran Sheehan and Friends will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Dublin-born Sheehan is an acclaimed actor, singer and voice healer whose performances have been described as touching the soul, and his rich tenor voice easily enthralls the audience.
Sheehan made his Broadway debut in “Les Miserables,” and shortly he was cast as Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera.”
After a year of playing Raoul on Broadway, he then moved into the coveted starring role of The Phantom, which he sang in over 1,000 performances during the course of 21/2 years on Broadway and in Toronto.
As a solo artist, Sheehan has sold out four performances at Carnegie Hall and has sung the national anthem at various sporting and political events.
He also sang at the internationally televised memorial for John and Carolyn Kennedy Jr. and at the funeral service for Beau Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden.
Joining Sheehan will be Sarah Pfisterer, who has played Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” for over 1,000 performances across the country; violinist Heather Martin Bixler, a veteran of the New York Philharmonic; Irish multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Donohue; and Ryan Shirar, the music director, arranger and pianist for The Four Phantoms in Concert, a production Sheehan also tours with.
Sheehan said Galway to Broadway presents an eclectic mixture of music with exceptional performers at his side.
“It’s great fun and we’re all very good friends, which is lovely,” he said.
“A lot of music we end up doing is decided on the fly depending how everyone is responding, so it’s quite the variety of styles that go on and they seem to blend together whenever we do one of these concerts all together.”
Audiences can expect to here songs such as “Memory,” “Danny Boy,” “Galway
Bay,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and “The Music of the Night.”
“We hear a lot after the concerts from people that the music was really fabulous but even more so was the fun they had watching us have fun together,” Sheehan said.
He added that if you have a good laugh and a good cry at something then you’ve gotten your money’s worth.
“Inevitably, someone will come up at the end of the concert and tell us that a song was really important to their father or mother and thank us for performing it,” Sheehan said.
“It reminds you of the power of music.”
Sheehan last performed on the PPAC stage in 2016 while touring with the tenor group Tres Voce.
“I remember it was a great fun and the audience was great,” he said. “I’m looking forward to coming back to the Johnstown audience.”
Tickets are $39 for premium and $35 for regular.
To order tickets, call 814-269-7200 or visit www.upjarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.