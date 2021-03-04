Ricky Britt only recently decided to run for reelection to Johnstown City Council.
Some physical ailments, including contracting COVID-19, had him not feeling quite like himself.
But, as he started to get healthier, Britt spoke with some of his colleagues on council and found the inspiration to run again.
“We talked about some of the things that we had accomplished in almost four years with the team that we had put together, working together for the City of Johnstown,” Britt, a Democrat, said. “I’ve gotten better by the grace of God. I just decided I’d do four more years if I could.”
Britt added: “I didn’t want to let my friends in Johnstown down that voted for me before and let the job go unfinished, so to speak. I’ve never been a quitter. So here I am.”
He called his first term on council the “learning four years.”
“These four years coming up, if I get reelected, I’ll have more knowledge of the things that need to be done and hopefully will get done,” Britt said.
When discussing his approach to being a councilman, Britt said, “When you’re downtown, you run into a lot of people who want to stop you in the street and talk about this, that and the other. You try to listen to people and listen to understand them. When I make my decisions, I try to make the decision that I would want someone to make in my seat, as long as it’s good for the City of Johnstown.”
Britt feels council has been effective at working to reduce blight, selling the city’s sewer collection system which provided money for pension obligations and capital projects, and helping businesses open.
In a second term, Britt would like to work to create activities for children and job opportunities.
“We need to make something happen for these kids to have something to do in Johnstown,” Britt said. “We need to find something that will draw the people back here. We have a lot of areas down here with storefronts that need filled. This is not the Johnstown we once knew. But, then again, we know everything changes.”
Britt was the first Black man to serve as a Cambria County special deputy sheriff and first to get inducted into the All American Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame. He previously worked in Cambria County Prison.
He is a deacon and leader of The Redeemed Men of God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.