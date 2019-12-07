Brit Floyd’s extravagant show returns to Johnstown to offer the best elements of the real Pink Floyd.
The band will present its new production “Echoes 2020” on March 22 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial,
326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown, and it will feature highlights from “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Division Bell.”
The show also will include a 23-minute note-for-note performance of the iconic era-defining song “Echoes” from Pink Floyd’s 1971 album “Meddle.”
Brit Floyd’s success has come from emulating the music, mood, emotion and excitement of a Pink Floyd concert, and they are widely regarded as the world’s greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd.
Tickets will go on sale Friday.
They are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
