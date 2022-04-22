JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The extravagance of a Brit Floyd show is making a return to Johnstown for a presentation of the best elements of Pink Floyd.
The band will bring its “World Tour 2022” concert to the area at 8 p.m. April 30 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Brit Floyd’s success comes from emulating the music, mood, emotion and excitement of a Pink Floyd concert.
The concert experience is presented in high-definition sound with a million-dollar light show and a state-of-the-art video design.
The performance is described as being as close as fans will get to experiencing the grandeur of a Pink Floyd live show.
The tour includes highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Division Bell” albums.
The concert also features a show-stopping, 23-minute note-for-note performance of the iconic era-defining song “Echoes,” written more than 50 years ago from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album “Meddle.”
Brit Floyd is a popular offering at the arena, having performed nine shows over the years, most recently playing to a large crowd in September.
“We’re excited to have them come back again because it’s really world-class music that we’re able to bring to the people here in Johnstown,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
“They keep coming back here because people want to see them.
“They can’t get enough of them.
“Anybody who is a Pink Floyd fan is going to be blown away by the quality of this show.”
The show is complete with a stunning light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
“I saw them a few years ago and I walked away astounded at the quality of the band and the performance, the production from start to finish and the set,” Mearns said.
“It was a spectacle. All of it was very impressive.”
He said Brit Floyd is classic rock at its most classic.
“Pink Floyd is one of the top-notch bands that ever existed throughout rock ’n’ roll history, and this is an opportunity for people to see that music and experience it firsthand and to do it in a way that is approaching the caliber that you would see from the original band,” Mearns said.
“I can’t say enough about how incredible these musicians are, not just with the complexity of the Pink Floyd musical catalog that they nail note-for-note, but even the sound and those little nuances that are so distinctly Pink Floyd, Brit Floyd is able to pull them off.”
Having performed more than 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the world and sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
The band has performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.
“Ticket sales have been strong, and we’re seeing people of all ages coming out,” Mearns said.
“A lot of the people who are buying tickets are telling me that this is not the first time they’ve seen them. We’re hoping that the show sells out.”
Ticket prices range from $41.50 to $51.50.
In addition, a VIP package is available, giving fans access to a pre-show meet-and-greet, along with a private soundcheck experience. They will also be treated to two classic Pink Floyd songs not featured in the show.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Additional fees will be applied.
Tickets are also available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.