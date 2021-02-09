Brisk walk

Travis Knapp, of Johnstown, gets his 5-mile workout in on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, along Ferndale Avenue in Ferndale Borough during a snow shower that covered the region again.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Travis Knapp, of Johnstown, gets his 5-mile workout in on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, along Ferndale Avenue in Ferndale Borough during a snow shower that covered the region again.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you