It has been nearly 60 years since Ivor Thomas lived in Windber. But for the New Hampshire man, it has always been home.
It’s the realization that there are so many other people like him – former Windber residents who still cherish their hometown – that prompted Thomas, 77, to create an online Windber Area Alumni Association this summer.
Thomas and current resident Vicki Hiteshew, a 1988 Windber Area grad, launched the group with a weekly newsletter that keeps members up to date on borough happenings, shares stories about the community’s history and offers ethnic family recipes that have been handed down from one generation of Windber-ites to the next.
“The idea is to connect people to Windber’s past, present and future,” he said. “My goal is to bring people together – this is a group for anyone who has ever lived in Windber.”
Thomas is a 1961 Windber grad who served as an officer in the U.S. Navy before spending 20 years working as a supervisor and then administrator in the manufacturing industry.
He worked for companies such as Charmin Paper Products before his career shifted to business brokerage.
“But I still come back to Windber every year, at least once,” said Thomas, who semi-retired in 2011 and now calls New Hampshire home.
Thomas grew up in the 1950s in Windber and has fond memories of those days.
In the years since the region’s coal and steel industries diminished, Windber has seen both ups and downs.
But Thomas said he’s inspired by recent efforts to “bring back some of Windber’s vitality” – and he’s optimistic there are other former residents like him who’ll feel the same way once they start reconnecting with their Windber roots.
The weekly newsletter shares newspaper stories about community efforts, new businesses and local change-makers.
The group added history questions to quiz members about Windber’s past – along with recipes such as cabbage rolls, city chicken and a Lithuanian casserole called “kugela.”
Thomas, the son of a Lithuanian-born immigrant, is hopeful the Alumni Association can serve a greater purpose. He’s hopeful that as the group grows, its members could become a valuable fundraising source to support important Windber endeavors.
“Hopefully, (the Alumni Association) will help generate more interest in getting people involved,” he said. “Hopefully, it will convince people to donate their time and resources to help.”
Leaders are in the early stages of turning the association into a government-recognized nonprofit that could raise money for worthy causes, he said.
Hiteshew said Thomas is driven to see the effort succeed.
She said he has a talent for focusing ideas into action and “making the right connections” to bring people – and the association’s mission – together.
“He’s really spearheaded this,” she said.
Since early August, the association’s newsletter list has grown from approximately 70 recipients to 450.
Hitsehew said she is hopeful interest in the effort will one day lead to an all-class reunion and annual scholarships for Windber Area grads.
Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik praised Thomas for his vision – and commitment to his hometown.
He noted that Thomas pledged his own time and resources to launch the group and run it for the first five years.
“Windber has turned out a lot of true leaders who, like Mr. Thomas, are living in different parts of the country,” Furmanchik said in a recent interview.
Thomas’ effort to bring them together into one “network” could be a real benefit for the borough, Furmanchik added.
“I think his idea is a real win-win for our community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.