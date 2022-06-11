JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown branch of the NAACP began its nine-day celebration of unity to mark the anniversary of an emancipation with a music festival Saturday.
This year marks the with first daylong festivities to kick off the event, and the second with over a week of events planned to commemorate the anniversary of the emancipation.
Oscar Cashaw, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy executive director and promoter of Saturday’s festival, said that one link to Black culture in relation to Juneteenth is music, adding that most of the Black entertainers were first preachers.
“So to bring music as a part of the Juneteenth celebration and to bring it as a festival type setting seemed like the right fit and also for the community of Johnstown because we have other ethnic groups that do other ethnic things in the community,” he said.
He added that as a part of the festival were bands and vendors from places such as South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. as well as Johnstown.
According to Cashaw, this was to bring the entertainment to individuals who had moved to Johnstown from some of these areas as well as local residents who may not have seen these bands and vendors otherwise.
“Now with today’s society and economics this is essential with what’s going on with our society, it’s nice to have our own activities here in the community so people don’t have to travel so far to enjoy that,” he said.
Tom Schuster, secretary of the Johnstown branch of the NAACP, said that the weeklong celebration has become the organization's primary fundraiser.
“This is a lot more interactive, there’s a lot more stuff for people to do, there’s a lot of things for kids to do and I think it’s a good way to introduce the NAACP to the community and also help fund the work that we do throughout the year,” he said.
Francine Cashaw, assistant secretary of the Johnstown branch of the NAACP who helped organize the event Saturday, said that the celebration which just started as one day “just took off.”
“I think the biggest thing was the unity we had in the community and all of our partners that have joined us,” she said. “I think it’s going to bring the community together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.