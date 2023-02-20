JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There was soul food and blues music, fashion and art, reflection and camaraderie during Heart & Soul, an event that celebrated Johnstown’s rich and historic Black culture, at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center on Sunday.
Approximately 100 people attended the Black History Month gathering, hosted by Gallery on Gazebo, a nonprofit organization that supports the local arts community.
“It’s really important this month,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, Gallery on Gazebo’s founder. “Of course, we celebrate people all year round, but this is an opportunity this month to really concentrate on the arts and the culture that the African American people in this community bring to us.”
Mary Anne Rizzo, president of Gallery on Gazebo’s board, said the event was “a collaboration of us bringing people together and understanding people’s differences and accepting them.”
“It’s a sense of bringing together, really, to try and break the whole system of hatred, the whole system of division that has kept America apart for so long,” said Ntando I. Gxuluwe, from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, who gave the opening prayer. “It needs now to stop. Let the people move forward. Let’s move on with a spirit of reconciliation, in a spirit of love, even though there will be hatred here and there. But as long as we’re moving as a group, united, to bring people together, it will make a difference.”
Marsha Chaney, chairwoman of the event, emphasized the need to celebrate different local cultures, including the contributions of Black residents.
“We’re not a melting pot because a melting pot is a big glob,” Chaney said. “We are a stew because we bring different flavors to the community. If you’re a melting pot, then you’re just a big blob, but this way we contribute. All the ethnic groups in the Johnstown area contribute and make us what we are today.”
Heart & Soul included a meal, hats on display that were popular in Black culture throughout the years and the music of Smooth Sound Band.
The group’s concert provided a retrospective of Black music from slavery through modern times.
“One thing that a lot of folks may or may not know is that the music that has come from Africa to America is truly America’s music,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the band’s drummer. “Prior to that, the music that was played or sang in America was European music, so this is an original form that was put together here in America by people. It told a lot about the pain and the suffering, but also the joy.”
