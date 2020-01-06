Somerset County maintenance employees Ike Sterner (left) and Greg Firestone work on cutting out support for temporary I-beams on the Shaffer Covered Bridge in Conemaugh Township on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. County commissioners closed the bridge June 20. Road T-634, also known as Covered Bridge Road, crosses over Bens Creek. The temporary repairs are an effort to reopen the bridge through the winter months, so local residents can have access to Somerset Pike.
BRIDGE WORK AHEAD
Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.
Commented
