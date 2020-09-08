SOMERSET – A more than 130-year-old county bridge battered by an SUV accident last week has been deemed a total loss – and it could be two years or more until a replacement is built, Somerset County commissioners said Tuesday.
Nearly half of Fike Bridge in Summit Township dropped into a creek Thursday after a woman skidded her vehicle across the iron truss bridge, struck a steel barrier and nearly drove into the waterway.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county will have to work with PennDOT to guide the project into the engineering and permit process to build a new bridge in that area.
“But even expedited ... it would probably take two years,” he said, noting there were no plans in place to conduct any type of work on the bridge prior to the crash.
That means the entire planning, design and permit process would have to occur before anyone could begin constructing a new bridge, Walker said.
The bridge carries traffic following Bender Bridge Road between Mount Davis Road and Coke Over Road near Meyersdale High School.
The closure impacts three Amish families who live along the corridor, Walker said.
Walker indicated the bridge likely had deck repairs over the past decade and wasn’t due for any upcoming work until last week’s incident. But the structure itself is considered “historic,” he said.
It’s now one of two bridge projects on the county’s priority list.
County commissioners said they are seeking a Multimodal Transportation grant to repair Shaffer Covered Bridge in Conemaugh Township.
The historic, one-lane wooden bridge was closed temporarily last year before reopening to small vehicles – those under seven feet tall.
The price to repair the bridge, including parts of a deteriorating beam system used to lift the roof, has been estimated at $200,000.
This will be the second year in a row the county will vie for the multimodel funds to correct the bridge’s issues. The grant program often receives funding requests from communities all over the county, so it’s far from a guarantee the project will be selected, Walker said.
Parking deck work
A month after laying groundwork for the Somerset County parking garage project, $414,356 in work was approved to allow some of the work to begin.
County officials approved upgrades to the third and fourth levels of the Somerset parking deck.
The work will occur on those levels, county officials said.
The price was received through the Keystone Purchase Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.