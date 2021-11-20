Haynes Street Bridge in downtown Johnstown was renamed the Harry M. Plows Memorial Bridge during a ceremony Saturday.
State and local leaders, military veterans, family and supporters gathered in the parking lot of Snyder's/Dura Cleaners to honor the World War II U.S. Army veteran responsible for starting the first Johnstown Veterans Day Parade in 1997.
Ed Wojnaroski, retired state representative and founder of Conemaugh Valley Veterans, recalled stepping out of a city eatery in 1996 and seeing Plows in uniform walking the street alone.
"I said, 'Harry, what are you doing walking up Main Street?' " Wojnaroski said. "He said, 'Because it's Veterans Day, there's no celebration and no parade. The veterans deserve better.' I said, 'Harry you'll never walk alone again.'"
Plows went on to be named permanent grand marshal of the Veterans Day Parade. Plows died in 2019. He was 97.
Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives, called it a fitting tribute.
"He had the leadership and foresight and doggedness to get the parade going," Caulfield said. "It gets bigger and better every year. There's no one who deserves this more."
In a 2011 story published in The Tribune-Democrat, Plows said that he was surprised by the growing attention of the Veterans Day Parade.
"I never thought it would grow this big," he said. "I think it's wonderful that people come out on such a cold night. I feel so proud."
Plows received his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army on June 26, 1945.
State Rep. Jim Rigby and city Mayor Frank Janakovic, each read proclamations honoring Plows.
"We pay tribute to the late Harry Plows upon this richly deserved recognition and express deep appreciation and respect for a job well done," Rigby said.
Plows was a civic-minded resident who always honored the sacrifice of the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Janakovic noted.
"Mr. Plows exemplified the best of civic duty and stands as one of Johnstown's most dedicated patrons," he said.
Plows' son, David Plows, said he was grateful accepting the recognition on behalf of his father.
"I know he would be so touched and honored," he said.
