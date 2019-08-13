Workers from Thornbury Inc., of West Sunbury, started work Monday on a rehabilitation project on the Lang Avenue bridge in Patton Borough.
According to PennDOT, the work consists of the removal and replacement of a bituminous bridge deck, drainage and ADA curb ramp upgrades, and minor roadway approach work.
On Aug. 19, contractors will implement a half-mile detour from Lang Avenue to Fifth Avenue and Magee Avenue until work is completed Sept. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.