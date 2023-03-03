JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John Boxler lived a life of sacrifice.
He completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service, spent time as a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Westmont Fire Department, and often offered a helping hand to those in need.
Boxler died in service to his country on Feb. 25, 1991, the victim of a Scud missile attack in Saudi Arabia, as part of the Gulf War. He was 44.
“I think you can see the theme in his selfless sacrifice and willingness to help his community,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Richland Township, said on Friday. “It was very apparent in the actions that he embarked upon.”
Langerholc paid tribute to Boxler during a ceremony in which the span that carries Route 3006/Eisenhower Boulevard over the Stonycreek River on the border of Stonycreek and Upper Yoder townships was named the Sgt. John T. Boxler Memorial Bridge. The event took place inside the Richland High School auditorium where students from Boxler’s alma mater, family and friends gathered.
Bill Harris, a friend of Boxler, told the family, “You all can be proud. These days, we need heroes. Army Sgt. John T. Boxler is your hero, and he was mine.”
His brother, Gary Boxler, described the bridge naming as “an honor.”
Mary Miller, their sister, said the recognition was “fantastic.”
The structure is now one of only 37 bridges in Cambria County and 457 across the commonwealth to be legislatively named. Thomas Prestash, chief executive of PennDOT District 9, called having a bridge named after a person a “remarkable honor bestowed upon a few.”
