JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The name Lee David Meadows is a name that travelers through Ferndale will see often, now that a state-owned bridge is dedicated to him.
“He was this long-haired, hippy, peace-freak, granny-glasses-wearing dude who drove a Volkswagen that was psychedelically painted, which he called by the name of ‘Zero’ because that’s what the broken speedometer read,” said his sister, Merrill Meadows.
He was two weeks away from his 19th birthday and thousands of miles away from his Ferndale home when his helicopter was shot down in the Quang Tin province of Vietnam on Sept. 15, 1970.
On Thursday, the 52nd anniversary of Meadows’ death, the bridge over the Stonycreek River that connects Ferndale and the Moxham section of Johnstown was dedicated as a memorial for him.
Meadows voluntarily enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War and served in the 1st Aviation Brigade as an observation/scout helicopter repairer.
With about 70 people in attendance, as well as the Ferndale Area High School marching band, new signs were unveiled at the state-owned bridge, now known as the Private First Class Lee David Meadows Memorial Bridge.
The memorial honors Meadows’ sacrifice in protection of the citizens of the United States and the promotion of democracy around the world, PennDOT district executive Tom Prestash said.
It’s a “remarkable honor bestowed upon a few,” Prestash said of the memorial.
According to Prestash, there are more than 25,000 state-owned bridges, and less than 500 of them are legislatively honored. And based on stories from Lee Meadows’ friends and family, if any of those bridges were to be painted in bright psychedelic colors, this would be the one.
Meadows would have turned 71 on Oct. 1, his longtime friend Bob Forgas said.
“I escorted his body back to Johnstown – I remember crying,” he said. “Oh, man, that was the toughest duty I ever had. ... He had a great sense of humor, always laughing and making other people laugh. A really adventurous guy. It’s no surprise he went to the airborne, just for the excitement. We used to hang out, but when you say ‘hang out,’ that sounds so bland.”
Running around town in Meadows’ colorful Volkswagen was never bland, he said.
Lee, or “Leo,” as he was known, was a musician who played the tuba in the Ferndale Area High School marching band.
His choice to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War is still something that puzzles his younger sister.
“His (draft) number was way back,” she said. “What possessed him to join the Army, I have no idea. That is a question I’ll ask when I see him again.”
Meadows was honored posthumously with honors including the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the National Defense Service Medal.
Meadows was a big-brother figure to neighborhood children in Ferndale, including a little boy who Meadows’ sisters called “little Jimmy Rigby.” Today, that’s state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
At the request of Ferndale resident Karen Allshouse, Rigby initiated the official legislative process to dedicate the bridge in honor of Meadows.
“Those who fought in Vietnam and returned were treated poorly,” Allshouse said. “Those who fought and died were forgotten. Our Vietnam veterans struggled and still struggle from the effects of war. We need to thank veterans who answered the call, fought a war that wasn’t understood.
“As you travel across this bridge, remember that funny kid who played the tuba, who dutifully joined the Army and went to war, and remember all the men and women who fought and died for our families and for our country.”
Dedicating the bridge for Meadows was a project Rigby happily saw to completion.
At the age of 10, Rigby adopted Meadows as his hero. Rigby helped Meadows deliver newspapers and listened to his band play in the neighborhood.
“He was a very special person to a great many people,” Rigby said.
Rigby wears a bracelet engraved with Meadows’ name and rank. He shed tears on Thursday as he led the ceremony. The bracelet was a Father’s Day gift from his children, who grew up hearing stories about Meadows.
“I have not taken it off since the day I got it five years ago,” Rigby said. “The fact that my children remembered should be a message to other children out there that we don’t forget, and that we get together and share, because people like this should never be forgotten.”
