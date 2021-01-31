Brides-to-be got a chance Sunday to meet face-to-face with a list of vendors vying to make their wedding dreams come true.
But this year, the Johnstown Bridal Showcase was delivered to their computer screens.
Or, as Tribune-Democrat Advertising Director and event organizer Mary Anne Rizzo put it, this was Bridal Showcase, COVID-style.
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s event was a virtual showcase, enabling future brides to learn about 19 vendors – photographers, venues and DJ services among them – through a live web-streamed video and then submit questions.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how to adapt, how to remain flexible and how to remain calm,” event emcee Helen Dugan said.
Area vendors have learned that, too, finding ways to operate within the state’s virus rules, while also coming up with new ideas “that many of you have never even thought of,” Dugan told attendees.
The Department of Health has set occupancy limits at 25% of capacity for venues. Many brides-to-be submitted questions about how that impacts local venues, Rizzo said during the livestream.
The answer varied by venue, operators responded.
But some noted that couples are turning to smaller weddings and plated meals rather than the usual buffet-style as an added precaution.
Future brides also had more timeless questions, too – asking photographers how many people they assigned to each wedding and even “who cleans the dishes?” to one vendor.
“I do the dishes,” replied Mismatched Vintage Rentals’ Marie Klein, with a smile.
Her business provides dinnerware for special events.
Rizzo credited vendors for embracing the virtual “Plan B” concept, saying some did online rehearsals with event staff and producer Dustin Greene to ensure that the live event was as trouble-free as possible.
“Weddings are still happening,” Rizzo said.
“So everyone’s doing their best to adapt.”
The 90-minute video included promotional clips from many of the vendors as well as the Q&A session. Rizzo said the video will be posted on www.johnstownbridalshowcase.com for the public to view.
