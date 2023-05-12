Brian Fochtman

Name: Brian K. Fochtman
Residence: Brothersvalley Township
Education: Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Attended Indiana University of PA. and University of Pittsburgh Johnstown, Pennsylvania State Police Academy
Occupation: Somerset County prothonotary.
Background: Retired Pennsylvania State Trooper; 30+-year football and wrestling coach, born and raised in New Baltimore; member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, New Baltimore.
Family: Proud single father that raised 2 wonderful sons. Newly wed to my wife, Vicki.
1. Why are you running for this position?
My time as Prothonotary has really opened my eyes to issues that I was unaware of. I see the potential for positive changes and realize the best position for me to enact positive changes for our residents is in the role of Commissioner. I am happy in the position I presently have as Prothonotary but feel I could be more impactful and desire to help in the best capacity I am able to.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
Job growth, retention of residents, and economic development are the biggest issues affecting our County presently. We are fortunate enough to have major road access, available space, and a work force able to sustain business but do not have the businesses opening in our county. Encouragement, rather than obstruction, of new businesses opening in our county is needed to facilitate job creation, providing residents with employment options that will give them reasons to stay, places to work, and decrease the exodus of residents leaving for employment opportunities elsewhere.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
As an elected row officer, I do not agree with this position initially. Raising taxes is the easiest option but would be my last. We have a lot of unnecessary spending that could be better utilized in boosting wages. Simply by repositioning current funds, we would be able to better support employee pay. We also have various investment options that are not being utilized that would help make the money we presently have, work for us and provide additional funds without raising taxes.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
As a lifelong resident of this county I am proud to be from Somerset County and want to restore that pride in current residents. We have so many kids graduating and working people moving away simply because they can’t find a well enough paying job. We are flush with convenience stores and gas stations that are supported by turnpike traffic and we have the potential to use the turnpike for so much more.
We have the available work force, we have the interstate access, we have empty industrial parks, we have to stop discouraging businesses from opening in our county and highlight these points and encourage the mutually beneficial relationship that we could have with new businesses. We have tremendous potential that I want to utilize and benefit all.
In addition, there has been a recent spotlight on various departments within county offices and the lack of retention of employees. I have seen the issues from the inside and know how to better the situation. I have a strong working relationship with many employees and will continue to foster positive interactions and make myself available to them and to listen to and remedy their concerns.
I want to use my knowledge and experience in working with finances and budgets to better operate county funds and make our money work better for us. I am so grateful to be from a community of wonderful people and am inspired by them to work for, and serve them, to the best of my capabilities.
