Platinum-selling country singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Eldredge’s current hit “Love Someone” recently topped the country radio chart and is the third single from his self-titled record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and the all-genre Top Albums Sales chart.
The record has yielded the gold-certified hit “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and most recently the Platinum-certified hit “The Long Way.”
His live shows feature his seven chart-topping, gold- and platinum-certified singles spanning three albums. Ticket prices start at $55 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
They are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
