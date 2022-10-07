It’s been nearly 15 years since Pam Neff was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment.
But every October, she’s reminded of that harrowing experience.
“I didn’t enjoy cancer, obviously, but I wouldn’t change it because it put my life into perspective,” Neff said. “(It) reminded me what is important.”
The Cambria County probation officer was 35 years old when she found a lump in her breast.
After pushing for an examination, her worst fears were confirmed by a specialist, and the diagnosis came in 2007.
“Initially it was very frightening – very upsetting,” Neff said.
Since then, she’s used her new lease on life to help others.
Neff was asked by her doctors to chat with recently diagnosed patients – a task she gladly accepted.
The Ebensburg-area woman is unsure how many people she’s been fortunate to talk to, but being a positive influence during a dark time in a person’s life is meaningful for her.
“It made me feel fantastic because I could show them that, if you have cancer, it isn’t a death sentence,” Neff said.
Now nearing retirement age, the 51-year-old is looking forward to the life left ahead of her.
However, she said every October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – brings a lot of thoughts to the surface.
So does the news of a friend or acquaintance being diagnosed with cancer.
Neff doesn’t describe her thoughts as survivor’s guilt, but she does wonder why she made it through the battle.
On Feb. 28, 2007, she had her first treatment.
Neff recalls undergoing six surgeries and eight rounds of chemotherapy before getting a bilateral mastectomy.
She also remembers when she began losing her hair and asking her aunt, beautician Trudy Thomas, to shave her head.
Neff said Thomas cried the entire time, but she’s thankful she provided that kindness.
During her treatment, Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan was her oncologist, She describes him as to-the-point, which she appreciated.
Looking back now, Neff said Sbeitan and his staff – Dawn, Jen and Missy – were amazing.
“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” she said. “They were a godsend.”
Another aspect that helped her through was staying mentally tough.
In her opinion, cancer is a 90% mental battle.
She didn’t pity herself and continued working throughout her treatments.
Neff said she fought because she wanted to see her daughter, as well as her nieces and nephews, grow up.
“My mentality was, ‘It’s not getting me. I’m getting it,’ ” she said.
She also expressed thanks for her friends, family and coworkers for unending support while she battled the disease, noting that while she was sick, she didn’t have enough days to cover her time away.
Her coworkers donated days to allow her to take time off and still get paid – a generosity she’s never forgotten.
Neff’s mother, Bonnie Burskey, was a key supporter throughout the ordeal.
“She did pretty well through it all,” Burskey said.
The matriarch and the rest of the family remained positive for Neff, Burskey said, although she admitted that it was sad when her daughter began losing her hair.
Still, they tried to take away the pain and fear of the situation.
Burskey found a pattern for a hat and made nearly 100 to keep Neff warm.
A lot of board games were played as well to keep everyone occupied and help with child-rearing.
What’s believed to have caused the cancer in the first place was the BRCA1 gene, revealed by genetic testing afterward.
To decrease her chances of a recurrence, Neff had a full hysterectomy as well.
Neff said she’s now at a 5% chance of the cancer coming back. Without the surgeries, that chance would be more than 80%.
One year after her first treatment, she had reconstructive surgery, but the memories of that time of her life are still with her.
