SOUTH FORK – Bobbe Stohon was visiting her primary care physician Dr. Eric Wieczorek in Sidman for a routine checkup in February 2018 when something unexpected happened.
“I just said to the nurse, right out of the blue, ‘I think I would like to get a paper for a mammogram today,’ ” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Why in the world did I say that?’
“But I know now it was God who was speaking to me right then and there,” Stohon said. “I thank God that I listened and I went for a mammogram.”
Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick, of Johnstown, sent Stohon for two mammograms and scheduled her for a biopsy.
“She called me and in the dearest, kindest voice said, ‘Bobbe, there is a small cancer,’ ” Stohon, 70, said.
“Right away I’m like, ‘Oh God, thank you, thank you for putting that thought into my head at the doctor’s office to get a mammogram.’ ”
Stohon, of South Fork, had a lumpectomy on her left breast in March 2018, followed by eight weeks of radiation.
She has been cancer free for a year and a half.
She admitted the cancer scare was not without emotion. Stohon said that she has relied on her husband of 50 years, Chris Stohon, and their family.
“It was a shock because everything was going great,” she recalled.
“I was tearing up and crying. He reassured me that everything was going to be fine.”
The couple have four adult children, seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
They are members of Emmanuel Church in Richland Township.
Stohon, a retired paraprofessional in Life Skills for the Forest Hills School District, said she sees Stefanick regularly and has three mammograms a year.
“Dr. Stefanick is a godsend to any woman,” she said. “God knew how that woman was going to help people.”
She urges women to not delay getting their mammograms.
“I was always afraid to go for fear they would find something,” Stohon said. “But that’s exactly why you should go.”
Local events
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31. Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Operation Pink Lobster: Through Sunday, Red Lobster at 525 Galleria Drive in Johnstown and 3330 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona. Throughout the week, both locations will collect donations using pink boots and sell pink paper boots to post in the lobby of the restaurants. All donations benefit Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Mammography screening: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Conemaugh Breast Imaging, 1111 Franklin St.
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, UPMC Outpatient Center, 152 Zeman Drive, Ebensburg.
Central Cambria Pink Out: The school has decided to have one pink-out shirt for the entire district with each sport (fall, winter, spring) having its own pink-out night/event. Football’s night is Friday against Bishop McCort.
Penn Cambria Pink Out: Activities are set for Friday, when the Panthers host Richland.
Meyersdale Pink Out: On Friday, with North Star on the schedule, the Red Raiders will celebrate “Beat Cancer Night.”
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett.
Richland Pink Out: The Richland Key Club has an annual fundraiser that falls on Oct. 25, the final home football game for the Rams, who will take on Chestnut Ridge. Students will have a table at the entrance with information and baskets to raffle to raise funds to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Think Pink fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Blairmont Club, Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations requested by Oct. 29 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona at 814-946-4464 or altoona@sama-art.org.
