Nanty Glo resident Caroline McGraw says her routine mammograms saved her life.
The 75-year-old said the early detection of breast cancer is likely what kept the disease from spreading throughout her body.
“I’m sure if we had ignored it for another year, it probably would have spread and then I would have been dealing with chemotherapy and so on and so forth,” McGraw said. “You really have to do the mammograms and you really have to have a good breast doctor.”
McGraw went for her annual mammogram in June, which is something she has been doing since the age of 19. But this time, something was different, she said.
“Something showed up on it. It was inconclusive and they wanted further studies,” McGraw said. “So my family physician recommended that I go directly to Dr. (Patti) Stefanik with it.”
After receiving some consultation from Stefanik, McGraw underwent an ultrasound and biopsy, which both came back inconclusive, but something was just not sitting right with Stefanik.
“She said, ‘I am not at all satisfied with this. This does not look right. There’s something going on here.’ So we did an MRI,” McGraw said.
The results of the MRI were once again inconclusive, which continued to frustrate both McGraw and Stefanik who was convinced that something was being left undetected.
A lumpectomy was then scheduled, later performed, and “low and behold, it came back that it was cancer,” McGraw said. “I truthfully believe that if I had just let it go – I might not have lived.
“Dr. Stefanik has had so much experience with seeing what cancerous tumors look like that I guess when she sees something she just feels good or bad about it,” she said. “She just knew that there was something wrong, and she didn’t give up.”
McGraw met with an oncologist soon after discovering she had breast cancer, and immediately started radiation treatments in November. She continued to receive radiation for a few months, before being declared cancer-free in January.
While McGraw still has to take an anti-cancer medication, the Cambria County native is happy to be able to put her time with the disease behind her.
“All my life I feared getting my mammograms,” McGraw said. “Every year I would be scared to death, but when I finally got the word that I did, in fact, have cancer, I think I handled it pretty well.
“It is so important to have a kind and generous doctor. Dr. Stefanik puts you at ease immediately,” she said. “So you relax and you put it in her hands. Her experience is what caused her to not accept the results of my tests.
“I really attribute my getting through so easily to her cautiousness and her experience.”
McGraw is now an advocate for breast diagnosis and screenings and encourages women to keep up with their mammograms and other preventative measures.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, regular mammograms are the best tests doctors have to find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.
“A mammogram won’t necessarily detect a tiny little tumor, but it will tell you that there is a change in the consistency of the tissue, and that will lead you to next step,” McGraw said. “It’s worth it, just to know that something isn’t quite right.”
And while many physicians encourage woman to begin scheduling their annual mammograms at the age of 40, McGraw advises women to start their annual breast cancer screenings at an earlier age.
“I have three friends now that have daughters who had breast cancer and two of them died. They were in their 30s,” she said. “I don’t know why they seem to think you don’t have to do it until a certain age.
“I really believe in mammograms,” McGraw said. “It saved my life.”
Local events
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31. Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Operation Pink Lobster: Monday through Oct. 13, Red Lobster at 525 Galleria Drive in Johns-town and 3330 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona. Throughout the week, both locations will collect donations using pink boots and sell pink paper boots to post in the lobby of the restaurants. From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, all tips will be collected in pink envelopes and added to the week’s total donations. All donations benefit Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Windber Pink Out: The Ramblers have worn pink socks for football along with wristbands, tape and gloves. The pink-out game will be Friday against Blacklick Valley.
All sports are encouraged to participate in the special week Monday through Oct. 12 to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.
Walk-in mammography screening: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center, 1516 Ninth Ave., Altoona.
Ferndale Pink Out: The Yellow Jackets’ pink-out events are sponsored by the varsity cheerleaders, who sell T-shirts in advance, have a bake sale at the game, and sell pink items to raise money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. The football game will be on Oct. 12 against Shade, with the players wearing pink items on the field, and the other school is invited to join them in wearing pink.
Westmont Hilltop Pink Out: The Hilltoppers will play their pink-out game on Oct. 12 against Greater Johnstown. The football players don’t wear pink items, but do participate in all the activities. Cheerleaders and fans are encouraged to wear pink that day.
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, UPMC Outpatient Center, 152 Zeman Drive, Ebensburg.
Central Cambria Pink Out: The school has decided to have one pink-out shirt for the entire district with each sport (fall, winter, spring) having its own pink-out night/event. Football’s night is Oct. 18 against Bishop McCort.
Penn Cambria Pink Out: Activities are set for Oct. 18, when the Panthers host Richland.
Meyersdale Pink Out: On Oct. 18, with North Star on the schedule, the Red Raiders will celebrate “Beat Cancer Night.”
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett.
Richland Pink Out: The Richland Key Club has an annual fundraiser that falls on Oct. 25, the final home football game for the Rams, who will take on Chestnut Ridge. Students will have a table at the entrance with information and baskets to raffle to raise funds to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Think Pink fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Blairmont Club, Hollidaysburg.
Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations requested by Oct. 29 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona at 814-946-4464 or altoona@sama-art.org.
