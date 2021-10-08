JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fourteen years ago, Barbara “Bee” Cominsky heard the words no one ever wants to hear: She had cancer.
Cominsky, 64, of Lower Yoder Township, said she had an MRI and her primary care provider then referred her to an oncologist who provided her with the diagnosis – estrogen positive, progesterone negative, HER2-negative Stage 4 breast cancer.
“I think I was in denial until he said the words, ‘You have cancer,’ and it’s like you’re just sitting there and you don’t hear anything else,” she said.
Cominsky said that while she was assured the cancer was treatable, although not curable – and while she turned to her faith – she struggled with the diagnosis at first.
“I spent the first year, every night, crying – sitting on my bedside, looking at a picture of Jesus and just pouring my heart out to him,” she said. “Even though the doctor said I was going to be fine and everything, it was just horrifying.”
Cominsky said her first tumor was the size of a cotton ball. In what she described as a miracle, the tumor virtually disappeared after a course of medications.
About seven years later, another tumor appeared in the same spot, causing Cominsky to have a double mastectomy, have eight lymph nodes removed and go through four rounds of chemotherapy.
“It’s like every year since, it just keeps popping up here and there,” she said. “It was only in my bones, which was great, but when you’re Stage 4, how many bones did it go in without us knowing?”
Cominsky explained that her cancer would “pop up,” which would prompt radiation and medication changes.
“All that was all good until 2019,” she said. “I had it in the right pelvic bone and femur, in the spine and I think this was the one where it must’ve gotten to a lymph node because two months after the pandemic hit, a CT scan showed cancer in the liver.”
She said another tumor was found in July.
Cominsky is on a regimen where she receives chemotherapy once a week for three weeks, takes a week off and then repeats – for about three months.
“They’ll do scans and then if it’s working, which I pray to God it is working, then I guess we’ll just keep doing it,” she said, explaining that this treatment could stop her cancer from growing for one to two years.
“I always say, ‘Lord, stop the cancer from growing for a year or two’ – because in that amount of time, how many more medications or treatments, new ones, are they going to come out with?” she said.
“Because, you know, especially with my type, it’s the most treatable.”
Cominsky said she trusts her oncologist, Dr. Rashid Awan, and her breast surgeon, Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick – “both 200%.”
“Going there to see them and both of their staffs is awesome. They’re like my second family,” she said. “Of course, when you’ve been going there for 14 years, like every three months, you do get to know everybody.
“But they really are. They’re all just so caring and compassionate, and they’re right there with you every step of the way.”
Cominsky said that while many view living with cancer as a battle, she views it as living with a disease like many others do.
“The battle for me with cancer is the fears that come with it,” she said, “because I know that I’ll be getting CT scans in December to see if this chemo is working, and it’s hard to not think about ‘Is the chemo working?’ ‘What’s the CT scan going to show?’ ‘Am I going to have another tumor?’ ‘What if ... ?’
“It’s the what ifs, the doubts and the fears – and you have them every day. You’re human.”
According to Cominsky, her faith has helped her through the fears.
“If I didn’t have Jesus by my side and my faith, I probably wouldn’t be here, because I would’ve given up hope and I would’ve died,” she said. “Every day when I wake up, I thank God for another day, because that’s what I’m asking him for anyways.
“I’m going through all of this. I’m treating this cancer to have another day and another day and another day and I don’t want to be lying in bed in the morning thinking about what if – but what if this is the end? That’s not why I want God to give me another day. I want to enjoy the day. I want to live my life. I don’t want to exist in a constant state of fear and what ifs. For me that’s the battle and it’s every day. Is it easy? No. It is easy to just say, ‘Lord, take my fears so I can go have a good day.’ ”
Cominsky’s husband, Steve Grunza, has similar fears sometimes.
“We just take it one day at a time,” he said. “That’s all you can do. Put your hands in the people that know what they’re doing, and hopefully everything turns out good.
“It’s going to take its toll on everybody. I don’t want anything to happen to her, but what are you going to do? You’ve just got to, like I said, trust the doctors and people who know.”
For those starting their cancer journeys, Cominsky said to begin with having doctors they trust.
“You have to trust your doctors. Once you get over the initial shock – and it is a shock – do what your doctors tell you. If you want to get a second opinion, get a second opinion,” she said. “Don’t keep everything inside. Do talk to someone about it. Whether it’s a spouse, family, friend or priest.
“If you have faith, by all means talk to the Lord. If you don’t, get to know him. If you have a friend who’s of strong faith or a family member, talk to someone of faith because that will help you as well.”
