FRIEDENS – Breast cancer has a long history in Judy Weigle’s family.
The Somerset County native saw her mother go through a double mastectomy, and most of her female cousins were diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I was faithfully getting my mammograms,” she said.
Her family history is what prompted Weigle to participate in a cancer study over a period of five years about two decades ago, during which biopsies showed zero signs of breast cancer.
“Somehow you just knew, with all the cancer in my family, I often wondered why I didn’t get it,” she said.
In January, Weigle said she started to experience soreness and discovered a lump in one of her breasts.
After following up with her family doctor, Weigle ended up at the Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center in Windber.
Subsequent mammograms, in-depth scans and blood work confirmed a breast cancer diagnosis at Stage 3, with some of it reaching into her lymph nodes.
Weigle said she started weekly chemotherapy treatments over 12 weeks and was scheduled for a lumpectomy in June.
However, a pre-operation appointment revealed the tumor in her breast had disappeared. Surgery only required removal of cancerous cells surrounding where the lump once was and taking out three lymph nodes.
“God is still in the healing business,” Weigle said of the disappearance of the cancerous tumor.
Weigle recently finished 29 radiation treatments and credits her family, friends, church, doctors and nurses for supporting her through the journey at both the Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center and the Somerset Oncology Center.
“I didn’t realize there were so many caring people,” she said. “The whole staff treat you like family.”
Weigle’s husband, Gerald, who she married at 17 years old, credited her positivity throughout her breast cancer treatments.
“She has such a good attitude,” he said.
The couple’s six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren keep them active after the couple moved from their Shanksville dairy farm of 42 years to Friedens 16 years ago.
“We’re just so fortunate,” Weigle said.
Weigle said she is urging her daughter, Michelle, to pursue genetic testing to find out the chances of a continued history of breast cancer in the family.
For those who have just received that diagnosis, Weigle said it’s vital to keep the right mindset and follow through on mammograms.
“Just take one day as it comes,” she said. “And let people come into your life and help you because you need that support.”
Local events
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31. Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Central Cambria Pink Out: The school has decided to have one pink-out shirt for the entire district with each sport (fall, winter, spring) having its own pink-out night/event. Football’s night is Friday against Bishop McCort.
Penn Cambria Pink Out: Activities are set for Friday, when the Panthers host Richland.
Meyersdale Pink Out: On Friday, with North Star on the schedule, the Red Raiders will celebrate “Beat Cancer Night.”
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett.
Richland Pink Out: The Richland Key Club has an annual fundraiser that falls on Oct. 25, the final home football game for the Rams, who will take on Chestnut Ridge. Students will have a table at the entrance with information and baskets to raffle to raise funds to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Think Pink fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Blairmont Club, Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations requested by Oct. 29 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona at 814-946-4464 or altoona@sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.