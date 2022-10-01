JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When a woman’s doctor believes she has cancer after her annual mammogram, the next step is to send her for diagnostic imaging.
Dr. Kristy Wolfel, a diagnostic radiologist at Conemaugh East Hills, said if something shows on a woman’s screening mammogram, she would then be brought back for extra views or an ultrasound to further assess the situation.
“Based on those pictures, either everything is OK, and sometimes we follow it in six months if it looks like it has a very low chance of being cancer,” she said.
“So we can follow it either by a mammogram or by an ultrasound, or it would be a biopsy.”
Wolfel said that if a patient were to come into the office experiencing an issue, then she would receive a diagnostic mammogram.
“If you came in with an actual problem, say you were feeling something, breast pain is a big thing ... we see a lot that will discharge ... you’re considered for a diagnostic mammogram from the beginning,” she said.
“And usually, we’re looking for things, and we use ultrasound and mammography to answer our questions.”
Wolfel added that there are times MRI is used as it is more sensitive.
She said that it is also utilized in high-risk populations as MRI better detects smaller abnormalities.
Breast surgeon Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said that when it comes time for a patient to have a biopsy, many times this can now be done in the office without requiring the patient to go to a diagnostic center for a separate appointment.
“Now, if there’s a mammogram abnormality, they do something called a stereotactic biopsy,” she said.
“They lay on their tummy and the breast goes through a hole in the table and there’s a mammogram unit under the table.”
She said the individual performing the biopsy is guided by a computer to retrieve “tiny worm-like cores. ... Whereas years ago, you would have had to have gone to the operating room to get that.”
She said that being able to perform biopsies in the office makes the process less stressful.
“I’d like to think it’s less scary,” she said, “especially because they would have met us before and they know what to expect. I do have a tech with me.
“It’s more of a protected environment and now with COVID, I can’t help but think that less contact you make during your procedures, maybe the less fear they have that they’re going to pick something else up.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
