WINDBER, Pa. – From her cubicle, Kristine Marisa is often the first person to greet patients as they enter Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Every week, several women enter the hospital after learning they have breast cancer, she said. They’re often uneasy and even frightened of the unknowns they face – emotions that Marisa understands well.
The Davidsville woman is also a breast cancer survivor, and she has spent the last few years sharing her story – and the lessons she learned – with anyone who might need to hear it.
“When I found out I had breast cancer in 2017, I had so many people to support me, but I didn’t have anyone who truly understood the things I was going through with my treatment,” Marisa said. “I didn’t know anyone who was a survivor.”
Now cancer-free for the past four years, Marisa has addressed groups large and small about surviving an aggressive form of “triple negative” cancer on her right side. Often, she shares her story with one person at a time from her desk, she added.
“Before I was diagnosed, I thought cancer was a one-size-fits-all disease,” she said, “but that’s not true. That’s one of the main things I try to tell people. It’s different for everyone – but it doesn’t have to define you.”
Marisa first discovered her lump in November 2017. She said she was in disbelief. Her father had just died nine months earlier from a different form of cancer.
When a biopsy and scans confirmed the tumor was growing quickly and had broken through a duct wall, her worries grew, too – not just for herself but also her mother, Dorothy, who was still mourning the loss of her husband.
But Marisa said her mother – and her daughter – were steadfast supporters, taking her to appointments and providing words of encouragement.
Marisa ended up receiving chemotherapy for 24 weeks. The first round included 12 weekly doses. Afterward, a second type was given every 21 days for 12 more weeks, she said.
“I lost my hair almost right away,” Marisa said. “After my second treatment, I just shaved it all off – and I wore a baseball cap.”
Having cancer means making difficult decisions, she said. For her, one of those decisions was deciding to get a double mastectomy, even though a lumpectomy might have been all that was needed.
“I tell everyone I talk to, ‘It comes down to what you think is best for you. It’s about knowing yourself ... and individual choice,’ ” she said.
Marisa said that if she hadn’t had both breasts removed, she would have worried every day of her life about whether she was living with another cancerous growth. It was a decision she hasn’t regretted – but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a tough one, she said.
Drains were added to allow post-surgical fluid to leave her body. She had to have tissue expanders in her chest and make routine trips to Pittsburgh for eight weeks of follow-up appointments to ensure her body was healing. In February 2019 – more than six months after the mastectomy – she was able to return for breast reconstruction.
“It’s not something you understand until you go through it,” she said.
Now that four years have passed since her tumor was removed, Marisa continues having annual screenings and bloodwork to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned somewhere else – and she’s hopeful about the future.
In some ways, she’s made sure cancer remains a part of her life by continuing to talk to others about it, she said.
Coworker Christy Callihan, a registration coordinator at the hospital, praised Marisa’s outlook on her battle – and her willingness to share her story.
“A lot of times, I’m sending people over to Kristine because she has a lot of good advice for them,” she said, adding that Marisa can give cancer patients insight in a way other people can’t. “When something like this happens ... it’s good to talk to someone who’s been through it.”
Marisa said she feels a calling to help after what she experienced herself.
She addressed a crowd earlier this year as Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber celebrated its 10,000th tissue sample donation for use in the Clinical Breast Care Project, a research project that helps lead the fight against breast disorders and cancer. She was one of those donors, too.
“I was happy to do it,” she said. “Any way I can help, I want to do it. For me, it feels like part of the healing process.”
