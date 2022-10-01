JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fellowship-trained breast surgeon is bringing her skills back to Cambria County to once again serve the patients in the Greater Johnstown region.
Dr. Meaghan Marley joined the surgery team at Conemaugh East Hills on Sept. 1.
The New Jersey native returned to the hospital system where she completed her residency after a fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Marley obtained undergraduate degrees from Penn State University and Temple University. She then went on to medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada.
After medical school, Marley completed her residency at Conemaugh.
“I loved it. I absolutely loved the patient population,” Marley said.
“I loved working with Dr. (Renée) Arlow, and she was a great teacher.”
Marley said that she was “lucky enough” to be able to return to Johnstown for a job upon completion of her fellowship.
“I’m so happy to be back and working with this patient population,” she said.
“I love the people here and am very excited to start taking care of this community.”
Marley described breast surgery as a very difficult medical speciality.
“I think it is a very unique subspecialty within surgery that has a lot of hand-holding, and in a good way,” she said.
“You have to be able to be compassionate for patients right out of the door and be able to just take care of them every step of the way and beyond.
“I think that’s what makes this a very special job – that you can have the opportunity and the privilege to be able to essentially cure someone’s cancer, and be able to be with them every step of the way, before and afterward.
“Sometimes outcomes aren’t great, and you have to be with them during those times.
“For the most part, patients are very appreciative, and when they need the extra time, I’m happy to be giving them those extra times and extra minutes just to be able to talk and chat.”
Marley said that with she and Arlow being fellowship-trained surgeons, she believes they specialize in the multidisciplinary care of breast cancer patients.
“We learned the surgeries, but also we learned a lot about medical oncology and radiation oncology and knowing when those things have to come into play to have a really informed discussion with the team,” she said.
“Knowing for each specific patient, what’s the best course of action – and what order – and things like that as every patient not may not be able to have surgery first and it’s always good to have that discussion instead of rushing them to surgery.”
Arlow said that she is excited to have a new partner in the practice.
“I know that she’s going to be wonderful,” Arlow said.
“It’s just great. You know, everything is a team approach with breast cancer.
“We hear now, multiple surgeon perspectives, multiple MedDoc perspectives and we really can kind of put our heads together to come up with the best treatment plan for the patient. I think that’s what it’s all about.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
