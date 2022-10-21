JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About a year ago, a falling box at work led Sue Sandoval to find a lump on her right breast that was determined to be cancerous.
“I was at work and a box had fallen down and hit me on the breast,” said Sandoval, of Cover Hill. “I had bruised my breast and, at that time, that’s when I found the lump. At first, I thought that must be from the box.”
But when the bruising went away, the lump didn’t, so she knew something was wrong and made an appointment with her gynecologist.
“I went and got the exam and the mammogram done,” Sandoval said, adding that, when the mammogram came back with findings on her right breast, she then went to see Dr. Trudi Brown at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber for a biopsy.
“When it came back, it was an invasive ductal carcinoma. It was an aggressive form of cancer,” she said.
When she was diagnosed, it was unknown what had caused her to develop such an aggressive form of cancer.
“There was no family history of it,” Sandoval said. “Nobody in my family ever had breast cancer, so they did genetic tests on me to make sure I didn’t have the gene that caused breast cancer, because before we moved on we wanted to see what it was about.”
When the tests came back, it was found that she did not have the gene for breast cancer.
Doctors then proceeded with more imaging and biopsies, and a second lump was discovered. The first lump was less than an inch in diameter, and the other one beneath it was the size of a pea.
Sandoval and her husband Jim met with Brown to discuss what her options were moving forward and what the likelihood was of the cancer coming back after each of those options.
Sandoval opted for a mastectomy, which she had done on Feb. 17.
She said four lymph nodes were removed during the surgery, and afterwards it was determined that all of the cancer was successfully removed, but she remained on medication to prevent the cancer from returning.
When she first received her diagnosis, she said she was in shock for a while and eventually turned to God.
“I mean, when (Brown) first told me, I was in shock for a while,” Sandoval said, “and then it hit home and I just got really scared, and I just started to really turn to God. I told him He needed to get me through this. He needs to help me. I feel He has really had a hand in my life and helped me get through this.”
Jim Sandoval said that their Catholic faith has helped him through the journey as well.
He added that anyone with loved ones battling cancer should support them.
“You’ve got to support them,” he said. “You’ve got to be with them. Help them through this. You know, just don’t turn your back on them – because I know there’s been some husbands that turn their back on their wives, especially after they decide to have their breasts removed, and you can’t do that. You’ve got to be their support. You’ve got to be their rock.”
