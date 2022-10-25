• Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Monday, Panera Bread, 400 Town Centre Drive in Richland Township, will donate a portion of proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
• Free fall pumpkin painting party: 1 or 3:30 p.m. Saturday at LaBella Embrace, 3006 Somerset Pike, Johnstown. The party is in recognition of survivors, caretakers, family and those living with cancer. A light meal will be provided. Class size is limited to 20 participants. To register, email name, phone number and preferred class time to jen.barron@cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.