• Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31, Panera Bread, 400 Town Centre Drive in Richland Township, will donate a portion of proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
• Walk-in mammography screenings: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at UPMC Bedford, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Outpatient Center, 152 Zeman Drive, Ebensburg; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center, 1516 Ninth Ave., Altoona.
• Walk-through basket party: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Windber Place Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber.
Winners will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live. Cost is $5 for 26 chances and bonus baskets are $5 for five chances. For more information, call 814-467-3705.
• Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 and the walk at 9:15 a.m. at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber. Register online at www.windbercare.org and click on “Events” tab. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
• Free fall pumpkin painting party: 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at LaBella Embrace, 3006 Somerset Pike, Johnstown. The party is in recognition of survivors, caretakers, family and those living with cancer. A light meal will be provided. Class size is limited to 20 participants.
To register, email name, phone number and preferred class time to jen.barron@cancer.org.
