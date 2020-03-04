Bannered in red, white and blue, The Basement East’s “I Believe in Nashville” wall art has been an East Nashville landmark since the venue opened in 2015, Shelley Johansson said.
Tuesday, the sign was almost all that was left of the Woodland Street club – a striking example of the powerful blow an EF-3 tornado inflicted on her hometown. But, Johansson said, the sign also is a reminder the Music City can overcome the tragedy.
“It breaks my heart – because it feels like we just came back from the last disaster,” said Johansson, the marketing director for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Johansson has spent much of the past two decades working for a nonprofit whose mission, in part, has been to preserve and share the stories of Johnstown’s disastrous floods.
Nashville spent much of the past decade rebounding from a 2010 flood that killed 11 people, caused $2 billion in damage and battered 11,000 homes.
Before that, in 1998, a storm sent a massive tornado along a path almost identical to the one traveled Tuesday, leaving battered businesses and rubble in its wake.
“In 1998, the tornado hit the church that Ola and I were supposed to get married later in the year,” she said. “Some of the same neighborhoods in the East Nashville area are going through it all over again now.”
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, at least 22 lives were lost. Estimates on the number of people left homeless by the storm were not yet published but tens of thousands were without power.
Nashville country artist Josh Gallagher – a Cresson-area native – said the tornado’s path veered south of his neighborhood.
But through a post on his Facebook page, he indicated the damage was hard to miss on his way to a Nashville radio station Tuesday morning.
Moments after sitting down at the microphone on Westwood One’s Ty Bentli Show, he performed a 60-second acoustic tribute to the first responders working across the city.
“Today’s tragedy will live forever in Nashville history but it will not defeat us,” he wrote on his page afterward.
Johansson grew up in the Nashville suburb of West Meade, which is west of the city and the tornado’s path.
Her mother and sister’s homes both were spared – but there are signs everywhere that many others weren’t as lucky.
In Germantown, images posted online showed buildings reduced to debris.
Others showed porches, roofs and walls ripped from homes, utility poles tossed aside like kindling and neighborhood streets blanketed by rubble.
“My sister’s former home was seriously damaged on the north side of Nashville,” Johansson said. “She’s rattled right now, because the flood impacted houses just down the street from her in 2010.”
For former residents of communities hit hard by natural disasters, the storm leaves a feeling of “helplessness,” she said.
“It’s such a weird, difficult feeling,” Johansson said. “You can’t do much but reach out to the people you care about – and donate money.”
