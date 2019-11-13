The Greater Johnstown School District and Communities in Schools Pennsylvania (CISPA) will co-host a breakfast fundraiser and community school project update at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown High School.
Breakfast will be provided by the school district’s culinary arts students.
This fundraising event is open to the public.
Funds generated from the event will help to ensure the sustainability of the community school initiative in the school district through the 2020-21 school year and beyond.
The community school initiative in Johnstown has been led by CISPA since its inception in the fall of 2018. The community school model seeks to provide an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement to improve student learning, create stronger families and build healthier communities.
