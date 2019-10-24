Pennsylvania National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Buchanan (left) helps to serve veterans at a breakfast to honor them Thursday at Our Sons Main Event in Johnstown’s Cambria City section. The breakfast was sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland.
Breakfast gathering honors veterans
Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.
