Two Somerset men will stand trial in county court, accused of tying a man to a chair, beating him with brass knuckles and a belt, and then threatening to kill him and his family if he told the police, authorities said.
Charles Dale Sleasman Jr. and Eric Allen Flamm, both 24, were held for court following a preliminary hearing held Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
State police in Somerset said as many as five people struck the 21-year-old man after he was taken to a Glades Pike party on April 19.
Once he arrived, troopers allege he was tied up and choked by Sleasman who also struck him “repeatedly” with brass knuckles. Troopers allege that Sleasman said he would kill the man and his family if he reported the incident.
Flamm is accused of striking the man with a belt.
At one point, Sleasman unloaded two rounds from a revolver, pointed the gun at the man and pulled the trigger and told him he was playing Russian roulette.
The man was “seriously injured,” receiving a broken law and other injuries, troopers said.
Sleasman, of the 6500 block of Glades Pike, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapons, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Flamm, of the 800 block of East Main Street, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
Sleasman is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Flamm is being held on $100,000 bond.
A third person, Nichole Crammer, 29, a girlfriend of one of the suspects, is charged with simple assault and a summary count of harassment for allegedly striking the man in the face when his hands were tied.
