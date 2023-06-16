The Brandeis Alumni Association has honored Frederick Alt, a 1967 Ferndale-Dale High School graduate, with the Alumni Achievement Award.
Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, the director of cellular and molecular medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics at Harvard Medical School.
He has received awards for cancer biology and immunology research and is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Alt has established the Dr. Frederick W. Alt ’71 Summer Biology Research Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.