A 2-year-old boy is recovering from injuries suffered after being hit by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle in the Prospect section of Johnstown on Monday, authorities said.

The boy was riding his bike when a vehicle backed up, striking the child, city police said.    

The boy was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with a broken arm and other injures, interim police chief Chad Miller said.

The accident happened at 7:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Conway Court, a 911 supervisor said.

No charges are being filed against the driver, Miller said.

City police and firefighters responded, along with West End Ambulance and a DART medic from the hospital. 

Tags

Recommended for you