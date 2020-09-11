A 2-year-old boy is recovering from injuries suffered after being hit by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle in the Prospect section of Johnstown on Monday, authorities said.
The boy was riding his bike when a vehicle backed up, striking the child, city police said.
The boy was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with a broken arm and other injures, interim police chief Chad Miller said.
The accident happened at 7:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Conway Court, a 911 supervisor said.
No charges are being filed against the driver, Miller said.
City police and firefighters responded, along with West End Ambulance and a DART medic from the hospital.
