SOMERSET, Pa. – More than 650 Boy Scouts from Pennsylvania and 21 other states turned out for the 100th anniversary celebration of the Wagion Lodge 6 held at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County.
Wagion Lodge 6 is the local chapter of scouting's national honor society, known nationally as the Order of the Arrow.
The four-day event will end on Sunday.
"This is another opportunity to showcase the successes," said Tom Price, the events's head of historical integration.
Earning membership into Wagion Lodge 6, is no easy task and brings recognition, said Ken Hager, lead advisor for the 20th anniversary celebration.
"It is the equivalent to earning an Eagle Scout honor," he said. "It's a real noteworthy recognition more so because they have been elected by their peers as exemplifying the best of what a scout is."
Jack Jeffries, 14, of Uniontown, has been a Boy Scout for four years.
"I've learned to help people up here doing whatever job needs to be done," he said. "I worked on putting up tents and trimming the trees. We maintain the entire camp."
The camp sits on 350 acres of leased property and includes 14 buildings and 30 pavilions.
To become a member, a scout must complete tasks in what is called an "ordeal" which includes 15 nights of camping.
"It's traditional scouting skills," Hager said. "Being an upstanding citizen, being trustworthy."
Kyle Nicodemus, 16, of Ligonier, called the camp a great community.
"It's expanding you connections and learning new things," he said.
Jesse Glenn, 15, of Ligonier, said he never stops learning.
"You're socializing with people in a common activity, learning leadership and life skills in general," he said.
The 100 Anniversary weekend included craftsmen, obstacle courses, tomahawk throwing, archery and a Civil War reenactment.
