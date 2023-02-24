JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An 11-year-old Johnstown boy is recovering from an injury he suffered when a firework exploded in his hand, authorities said.
The boy set off a firework he found at a home in the 700 block of McMillan Street in Dale Borough at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday.
He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and 7th Ward EMS responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.