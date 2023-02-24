JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An 11-year-old Johnstown boy is recovering from an injury he suffered when a firework exploded in his hand, authorities said.

The boy set off a firework he found at a home in the 700 block of McMillan Street in Dale Borough at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and 7th Ward EMS responded.

 

