JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A juvenile is accused of leaving a threatening message at Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School on Saturday, township police said.
The boy left a recorded message that was found Monday, and school officials called police, who tracked down the caller through social media and phone records, said Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia.
The boy, who is not a student in the district, is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He is being prosecuted in Somerset County juvenile court.
The boy was asked why he made the threat, but “didn’t give a reason other than it was a mistake,” Zangaglia said.
The school district notified parents.
Police are continuing the investigation and believe others, who are not from the school district, may also have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-288-1400.
