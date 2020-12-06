Santa Fund delivery

Kevin Sekerak, a Tribune-Democrat employee, loads boxes onto a forklift operated by Kevin Frank, an ice resurfacer driver for the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Santa Fund toys were transported Sunday from Boscov’s department store to the arena for sorting ahead of Wednesday’s distribution. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kevin Sekerak, a Tribune-Democrat employee, loads boxes onto a forklift operated by Kevin Frank, an ice resurfacer driver for the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Santa Fund toys were transported Sunday from Boscov’s department store to the arena for sorting ahead of Wednesday’s distribution. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you