JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center is holding a bowling tournament and basket raffle to “Strike Out Child Abuse” on Sunday at 814 Lanes and Games, 1140 Frances St., Johnstown.
Cash prizes will be awarded to teams with the highest score, best name and other categories.
Teams of four can register for the three-game series by calling 814-254-4567 or emailing nlicastro@cambriacac.org.
All proceeds will benefit Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
