Barb’s Boutique opened July 13 with something for virtually anyone – from construction workers needing tools to little girls who need tutus for dance competitions.
Owner Barb Krcha, of Richland Township, had been running an online eBay store for eight years, and “it just blossomed into this idea of having a store,” she said.
Now, she runs a roughly 2,500-square-foot boutique at 420 Galleria Drive. The site includes outdoor and indoor seating areas.
Much of the boutique’s merchandise has come from Bed Bath and Beyond, which is closed.
At Barb’s Boutique, customers will find towels, bath rugs, linens and kitchen supplies. She also has items from B&B Floral – Mylar and latex balloons and artificial flowers. In addition, she sells craft supplies, ribbons, a variety of framed paintings, primitive decor and Vera Bradley purses.
While those items are sought by women, men can also find things they might need, she said.
She has tools in stock and clothing for men, she said.
She’s also exploring the possibility of renting formal wear, including tuxedos.
“We also sell medical scrubs, and that’s important so we can stay open if the economy gets shut down again,” she said.
‘A lot of foot traffic’
In February, when the boutique was under construction, workers would often pepper her with questions.
“They’ve all asked me, ‘What’s a boutique? What are you going to do here?’ And then they are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my wife will love this.’ But I said, ‘I want you to love it, too,’ ” she said.
Krcha’s original plan was to open the boutique on Mother’s Day weekend. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
During the past few months of ubiquitous retail closures, Krcha spent time pricing her merchandise in preparation for the economy to return to normal.
“It has been very good,” she said of her first week in operation.
“I’m pleased with how many people have been in. We are getting a lot of foot traffic.”
At the boutique, customers will also find household and religious items.
Dancewear and accessories are especially important to her inventory, she said.
“When we get back to normal life, UPJ has dance competitions,” she said. “Girls come from all over the state, and they forget tape they needed or something, and I have it. My daughter is a dancer and I have had to drive the whole way to Altoona to get things.”
Family participation
Krcha’s husband, children and grandchildren help run the store.
“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said.
Her husband, Tom Krcha, is planning to begin a section devoted to coins and collectible cards.
“A goal we have with the store is we hope we can keep the Johnstown spirit alive and fill needs of people who look for good products at reasonable prices,” he said.
Although online shopping is a permanent and growing part of society, he said people will always need to step into a store.
“There are a lot of people in my conversations who said they would much rather walk into a brick-and-mortar store and see, touch and feel what they want,” he said.
“And of course, everyone wants the instant satisfaction whenever you purchase something instead of waiting a week for something to come in from online.”
