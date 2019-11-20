Just in time for the holidays, Boutique Air representatives told Johnstown airport leaders the commuter service has resolved routine maintenance schedules and is back to a 94% completion factor.
“There were 600 more passengers in October, compared to last October,” Johnstown station manager Sharon Richardson said at Tuesday’s meeting of Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority.
Boutique’s three daily round-trip flights to Pittsburgh International Airport and two Baltimore-Washington International Airport flights carried 1,321 people, including arriving passengers and departing passengers, Richardson told the authority board. It is the most passengers for any month since August 2012.
That’s up from 721 passengers a year ago and more than double the 620 carried in October 2017, Richardson’s report said.
“It is heading in the right direction, and it bodes well for holiday travel,” acting chairman Jack Babich said after the meeting.
In other matters, Nulton Aviation Vice President Larry Nulton told the authority work is essentially complete on more than $2 million in construction and rehabilitation of the airport’s fixed base operations center and main hangars. Since the work was financed largely by state economic development funds, Nulton said he’s working with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to schedule an official ribbon-cutting and open house, probably early next year.
The work has already paid off, attracting Tri-State Charter’s fleet of Hawker jets to be based in Johnstown. Nulton will provide maintenance for the four jets in the newly renovated main hangar while another project is in the works to rehab long-vacant hangars to house the jets and more business development, Nulton said.
On a tour of the main hangar, Nulton said the bright interior and new hangar door is a major improvement.
“We are excited to see it,” he said. “It was hard to recruit people here when you had a maintenance facility that looked like it was falling apart.
“Hopefully, we can attract more business development.”
There were a few tense moments at Tuesday’s meeting. At the end of his report, Airport Manager Thomas Keyes announced his resignation, effective Dec. 31.
Then, at near the end of the business meeting, Babich called for an executive session to discuss personnel. Keyes was waiting outside the airport conference room during the closed-door session when airport Solicitor Timothy Leventry came out, had a private discussion with Keyes and brought him back into the conference room.
After the executive session ended and the public meeting resumed, Babich announced Keyes had withdrawn his resignation and would meet with the authority representatives to “address issues.”
