As reliability of Johnstown commuter air service continues to attract more passengers, airport leaders are encouraged the airline is taking even more steps to keep the flights operating.
Boutique Air representatives say the airline has added a twin-engine aircraft and will establish a new maintenance center for the Northeast market area. The two moves should help reduce flight cancellations due to maintenance or weather issues.
Last month, 1,244 people used Boutique Air flights linking John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport with Pittsburgh and Baltimore-Washington international airports. That’s the most November fliers since 2011, up 55% from last year.
Boutique reported 17 out of 300 scheduled flights were cancelled for a 94% completion factor, which airport authority Chairman James Loncella said is above the national average.
The new Piaggio Avanti aircraft will be based in the Northeast to serve Boutique routes around Pittsburgh and Boston, Boutique’s Brian Conrad said by teleconference during the Tuesday’s airport authority meeting.
Loncella said the plane is about the same size as the rest of Boutique’s fleet, but it is designed with a deicing system that reduces downtime in winter weather.
“If they put that aircraft in the north routes, where the worst icing conditions are, it will increase the chances of them being able to operate,” Loncella said.
Nulton Aviation Vice President Larry Nulton told the authority he has been in discussions with Boutique about its plans for a new maintenance location.
Nulton is about to start renovations of an existing hangar to create a commercial aviation opportunity.
“We kicked them over a proposal,” Nulton said. “This would make a nice center for Boutique.”
Not only has Boutique improved the Johnstown commuter service since taking over in November 2018, but maintenance supervisor Josh Keyser and his staff have enabled more flights to operate, Loncella noted.
The airport has remained open every day so far this winter season, he said.
“Today’s a rough day,” Loncella said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s almost as rough as it gets, but the Johnstown airport is open for business.”
In other matters, personnel Chairman Jack Babich said his committee is reviewing resumes from airport manager applicants.
“There are five or six strong candidates,” Babich said.
Airport manager Thomas Keyes submitted his resignation last month, effective Dec. 31. Babich said he does not expect a new manager to be named until at least late January.
