This event will have you reconnecting with nature.
NatureWorks, a one-day nature and conservation interactive educational event for all ages, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We are excited to offer this free, family-friendly event once again,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ advancement and operations director.
“This event gives us an opportunity to teach the community how to be a responsible environmental partner, and encourage community involvement with other conservation and outdoor recreation agencies.”
The Art Works building will be filled with more than 20 conservation and outdoor recreation-themed groups that will provide information and interactive activities, including making chalk from iron oxide recovered from an abandoned mine drainage treatment system, tying fishing flies, practicing turkey calls and viewing live reptiles.
Participating groups include Allegheny Ridge Corp., Benscreek Canoe Club, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, Cambria County Conservation District, Cambria County Solid Waste Authority, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, DCNR Bureau of Forestry – Forbes State Forest, DCNR
– Prince Gallitzin State Park, First Waves, Friends of the Incline Plane Trail, GOAL – Go Outside and Live, Hope Cyclery, Johnstown Ridgebacks, LHORBA – Laurel Highlands Off Road Bicycling Club, Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited, Nathan’s Divide Watershed Education Center, National Wild Turkey Federation – Allegheny Plateau Chapter, Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, Penn State Master Gardeners – Cambria County, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, REI, SCRIP – Stonycreek Conemaugh River Improvement Project, Somerset Conservation District, Stackhouse Park and Jack Paluh Arts Inc.
At 1 p.m., First Waves will screen a video highlighting their work with Johnstown youth in the black box theater in the Tulip building. Children also can build their own bluebird boxes with volunteers for $5.
“New to the event are our newly completed green spaces – Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden and the First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works,” Tisinger said.
“Guests can see what we are doing as an organization to reduce our carbon footprint. The garden and plaza will be open for tours.”
In conjunction with the NatureWorks event, Bottle Works will be showcasing Jack Paluh’s “The Color of Nature: Landscapes and Wildlife” and Shelley Poli’s “Outside the Lines” exhibitions.
Paluh, NatureWorks’ featured artist, has received many honors in his career as a nature artist, but none more significant to him than meeting and talking with the people who have enjoyed and purchased his artwork.
Paluh says, all of nature continues to fascinate and inspire him, and the older he becomes, the more he realizes how intricate our natural world is created.
For Poli, creating art is to be daring enough to experiment with the process and to try new techniques. These bold moves have allowed her to develop her artistic point of view, using paint, pen and ink, and rice paper to extend her subject matter out onto the mat, and sometimes even to the frame.
Both exhibits will be on display from March 7 through April 4.
Exhibit sponsors are Somerset Trust Co. and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
NatureWorks sponsors include REI, Penguin Court, a Brandywine Conservancy, Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited, Stonycreek Conemaugh River Improvement Project and Walmart.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.