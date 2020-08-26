This program will allow youngsters to sing, read and play in the comfort of their own home.
Bottle Works will launch its Story Works virtual preschool program for children ages 3 to 5 beginning Sept. 15 via the Zoom platform.
“We have been working hard to transform our programs to high-quality online experiences since March,” said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works’ creative director. “We had such a great response with our mindfulness and art online sessions, geared for students ages 6 to 12, we thought it would be beneficial to offer a like program for preschoolers.”
Story Works includes story time and sing-alongs, along with activities that will build both reading and math readiness skills.
Topics will include learning colors, shapes, numbers and the alphabet. Children also will work on motor skills, phonemic awareness and social skills.
Parents or guardians and their children will be able to participate in 30-minute, teacher-led lessons with educator Amanda Marx from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The program offers three sessions, and each session is eight classes.
Sessions include Sept. 15 through Oct. 8; Oct. 13 through Nov. 5; and Nov. 10 through Dec. 3.
Those interested can sign up for all three sessions or choose a session that best fits your needs.
Registration for the three sessions – 24 classes – is $140 for members and $150 for nonmembers.
Single-session cost is $55 for members and $64 for nonmembers. If space is available, drop-in rate is $10.
Links to the classes can be accessed by calling 814-535-2020 or online at www.bottleworks.org.
