JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vines of shimmering twinkle lights climbed one wall on Sunday at Bottle Works.
A pair of preschool-aged “fairies” were twirling nearby on a make-believe magical ballroom floor – and Isla Evans, 7, was using colorful card stock to create a “Hobbit House.”
It was all part of the “Wings and Wizards Ball” – a first-time fundraiser that drew a crowd of costumed children to the arts center in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
Many children, Evans included, showed up for the occasion in colorful robes, wings and princess-style gowns.
“This is magical,” said her mother, Patty Evans, while Isla Evans showed off her pointed fairy ears. “It gives them a chance to dress up and have fun. I’m not little anymore, and I love this, too.”
Bottle Works Youth Coordinator Holly Lees said that the event was inspired by artist and author Sarah Gayle’s whimsical exhibit in the arts center’s gallery, which is on display this month.
Organizers were hoping to get a little extra magic from the event, too. Any profits will be used to cover scholarship costs for area youth to attend art camps such as Camp BW that are held at Bottle Works.
“We don’t want cost to be a barrier,” Lees said, “so events like this really help.”
Lees said she was elated with the crowd for the first-year event.
“Hopefully everyone made some magical memories,” she said.
That was true for Charlotte Brown, 5, of Westmont, who attended with her mother, Michelle, and used the opportunity to show off her dance moves in the “ballroom.” She said she also made a wand.
“She took her wings off, but she’s having a great time,” Michelle Brown said as her daughter led her to the next craft table. “This was an awesome idea for the kids.”
