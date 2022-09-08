JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The newest mural honoring Johnstown native and comic book legend Steve Ditko has been unveiled by Bottle Works.
This is the second in the planned trio of murals, and the organization is once again inviting the community to its location in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood to paint the panels beginning Saturday.
“We’re really excited about this,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works director of advancement and operations.
She noted that having the community involved in the creative process means they have an ownership and a connection to the murals.
Building that relationship is important for Bottle Works, Tisinger said.
Painting days were also offered for the first and only official Marvel Comics-approved public art piece featuring Ditko’s characters Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, which was installed on the Washington Street side of Stone Bridge Brewing Company.
The new installation features Ditko at his drawing desk and thought bubbles reading, “When I do a job, it’s not my personality that I’m offering the readers, but my artwork. It’s not what I’m like that counts, but what I did and how well it was done,” and, “I produce a product, a comic art story. ‘Steve Ditko’ is the brand name.”
This second design was created by California-based comic book creator Javier Hernandez, who’s best known for his superhero El Muerto: The Aztec Zombie.
“As an organization, our goal is to highlight artists of different backgrounds,” Tisinger said.
That’s why they chose Hernandez to create the installation.
“I am grateful to the Bottle Works and the Ditko estate for the tremendous honor,” Hernandez said in a statement.
“Being asked to design a mural dedicated to Steve Ditko, in his hometown, is something I would have never imagined all those years ago when I first discovered his work. I am looking forward to the opportunity to publicly display a variety of unforgettable characters Ditko created.”
Those characters range from DC Comics’ Creeper, Blue Beetle and The Question and Marvel Comics’ Peter Parker and Squirrel Girl.
There’s also several creator- owned creations depicted, such as Mr. A, Missing Man, The Cape and The Bat, as well as some of his earliest work, Gorgo and Konga.
“We wanted to make sure this one spoke to his nearly seven-decade career in comics,” Bottle Works creative director Matthew Lamb said.
He joked that when Hernandez turned in the design, there were a couple of characters he had to look up, too, which he noted was good.
As much as Ditko is known for well-known characters, such as Spider-Man, he created a lot of other popular figures.
“We want to make people more aware of the other stuff he did over the years,” Lamb said.
The 93-foot-by-20-foot mural is printed on fabric, which will be painted and adhered to the Tulip Building’s back side with acrylic adhesive – the same process that was used before.
Doing so ensures longevity and durability, Bottle Works officials said.
Lamb said it’s still a bit surreal to be involved in preserving Ditko’s work.
“To be able to play such an important role in his hometown of carrying on his legacy is unreal. It’s an honor,” he said.
Saturday’s time slot for painting will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each painting session will be 30 minutes, and registration is required by calling Bottle Works at 814-535-2020.
Subsequent community days will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 23 and 28.
Each mural is funded by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
A third Ditko-inspired mural will be installed in his West End neighborhood, but details are still being finalized regarding that painting.
