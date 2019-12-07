An array of festive events is making the holidays merry and bright at Bottle Works.
The season kicks off with the return of the Merry Maker’s Market that’s being held through Dec. 31 and guests can shop from more than 70 vendors.
Melody Tisinger, Bottle Work’s director of advancement and operations, said the market has a number of exceptional vendors this year.
“New to the market is Coastal Inspired Glass by Ken Robb, so if you love the beach you will be sure to find great trinkets that will transport you from a winter wonderland to an oceanfront escape,” she said. “Ken has a variety of beach-themed ornaments, cookie trays and wine bottle holders.”
In addition, patrons can choose one-of-a-kind gifts from The Sheepskin Shop, wool clothing and accessories; Kwelsh Frameworks, enhanced graphics of Johnstown’s historic and industrial landmarks; Dan Eash Pottery, pottery and wood crafted items; Sherry DiPaolo Art, mixed media art; Bead Chics, jewelry; Motions in Glass, jewelry, stained glass and original paintings; Alan Rauch Fine Art, original paintings and prints; and The Art of Jason Licht, comic and fantasy prints.
“Purchasing gifts at the Merry Mart will surely set you apart for the other gift givers,” Tisinger said.
Throughout the month, Bottle Works Giving Tree will be set up in the Arts Works Gallery.
With a monetary contribution, donors can place a personalized ornament on the tree and the funds will benefit Bottle Works’ youth education programs.
To accommodate last-minute shoppers, the Gallery Shoppe will hold extended hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19.
There will be musical entertainment and refreshments along with a holiday movie scavenger hunt and gift wrapping.
Children can participate in activities and crafts in the Winter Wonderland Workshop. Cost is $5 per child and pre-registration is suggested.
A jazzy pop Christmas concert featuring Johnstown native Chloe Wieczorek and hunnycomb will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
“This concert has become one of the musical highlights of the holiday season at the Bottle Works,” Tisinger said. “It is wonderful to bring together so much talent and to put the spotlight on this Johnstown native. If you are not in the spirit by the Dec. 20, this concert will surely bring your soul merriment.”
A cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for the general public in advance. All tickets will be $18 at the door.
For children ages 6 to 12, Bottle Works will offer its Winter Wonderland Days Art Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and 30.
Campers will use their artistic, scientific, engineering, recycling and athletic skills to create a blizzard of excitement.
Both days will be filled winter-themed activities such as creating slimy snow, building marshmallow structures and experimenting with pouring paint to make abstract art on canvas. In addition, campers will play classic indoor, winter games including, wax paper skating, carpet square sledding, broom curling and an indoor snowball fight.
Cost is $30 for one day or $60 for both days for members, or $35 for one day or $65 for both days for nonmembers. Early drop off and late pick up options are available.
Children must be pre-registered by Dec. 20.
Rounding out December festivities will be the Iron to Arts Corridor Concert Series featuring Tim Wetmiller and John Bagnato at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
This night will be filled with Johnstown musicians Johnny Bayush and Rachel Allen, known as The Family Band, who will warm up the stage for Wetmiller and Bagnato, along with special guest bassist Beni Rossman.
“We will offer a touch of holiday and possibly a popular song or two from the 1960s or ’70s for the Baby Boomers who always are so supportive of our concerts,” Bagnato said.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For a complete schedule activities, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
