Bottle Works will host a one-day bus trip April 8 to Washington, D.C., for Petalpalooza – National Cherry Blossom Festival.
The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Artists are welcome to being their tools to capture the civic scenes and the budding blossoms for a unique plein air painting or drawing experience.
Tickets include transportation, Petalpalooza festivals and bus ride snacks.
There will be a stop for dinner on the return trip.
The bus will arrive back in Johnstown at 11 p.m.
Cost is $100 for general artist or non artist, $95 for Bottle Works member artist or non artist and $75 for student artist or non artist.
Registration deadline is March 24.
For more information or to register, call 814-535-2020 or online at www.bottleworks.org.
